Belo leads Montana State over Weber State 67-52

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Jubrile Belo had 17 points and 12 reboundsin Montana State’s 67-52 victory over Weber State on Saturday night.

Raequan Battle scored 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 4 from distance) for the Bobcats (12-7, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Darius Brown II finished with nine points. eights assists and three steals.