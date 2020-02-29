Cameron Shelton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (16-12, 10-9). Bernie Andre added 12 points. Brooks DeBisschop had 10 rebounds.
The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 63-61 on Dec. 30. Montana State plays Southern Utah at home on Thursday. Northern Arizona finishes out the regular season against Portland State on the road on Thursday.
