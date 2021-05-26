Doug Nikhazy allowed four hits and two runs while striking out seven over six innings for the Rebels.
Bench homered to left field to break a 1-1 tie, Peyton Chatagnier added a two-run single and TJ McCants had a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third to five Ole Miss the lead for good.
Garrett Farquhar hit an RBI single for No. 12 seed Auburn (26-27) in the top of the fifth and then drove in Bryson Ware with a double before scoring on single by Ryan Bliss in the seventh to trim the deficit to 5-4.
Hayden Dunhurst answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to cap the scoring.