The Senior Bowl is an annual all-star game for senior NFL prospects. The NFL prioritizes teams based on draft order but wants the full staffs in place, which typically precludes teams with coaching turnover. That includes the Washington Redskins, who pick second.

Practices for the Senior Bowl give the staffs an up-close look at the prospects for a week. The Oakland Raiders, whose staff coached in the game last season, ended the season with eight Senior Bowl alums on their roster or practice squad.

