Benjamin and Mount St. Mary's host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-10, 9-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-18, 4-11 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after Jalen Benjamin scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 76-72 overtime loss to the Fairfield Stags. The Mountaineers are 3-8 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks eighth in the MAAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Jefferson averaging 4.3.

The Purple Eagles are 9-6 in MAAC play. Niagara ranks third in the MAAC shooting 35.3% from downtown. Shane Lancaster paces the Purple Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Mountaineers.

Noah Thomasson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

