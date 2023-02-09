Benjamin and Mount St. Mary's host Siena

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Siena Saints (15-9, 9-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-16, 4-9 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts the Siena Saints after Jalen Benjamin scored 23 points in Mount St. Mary’s 79-75 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Mountaineers have gone 3-7 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s gives up 65.7 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Saints have gone 9-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena averages 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Benjamin is averaging 14.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Javian McCollum is averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

