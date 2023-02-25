Benjamin leads Mount St. Mary's against Rider after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-19, 6-12 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (15-11, 12-5 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Rider Broncs after Jalen Benjamin scored 27 points in Mount St. Mary’s 80-68 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Broncs have gone 8-3 at home. Rider leads the MAAC averaging 34.8 points in the paint. Mervin James leads the Broncs with 8.7.

The Mountaineers are 6-12 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Broncs. James is averaging 13 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rider.

Dakota Leffew is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.9 points. Benjamin is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article