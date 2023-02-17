Benjamin scores 26 as Mount St. Mary's beats Niagara 70-66

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Jalen Benjamin had 26 points in Mount St. Mary’s 70-66 win over Niagara on Friday night.
Noah Thomasson led the Purple Eagles (14-11, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Joe Kasperzyk added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for Niagara. In addition, Sam Iorio finished with 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Sunday. Mount St. Mary’s hosts Canisius while Niagara visits Marist.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.