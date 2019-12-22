The Dukes (10-1) were within one on Sincere Carry’s three-point play with 2:45 remaining when Benjamin had a 3-pointer and three free throws in a 10-0 surge that decided the game.

Duquesne was off to its best start since the 1953-54 team went 22-0.

UAB led 30-28 at the break but the Dukes had a 14-3 run to lead 44-38 near the midpoint of the second half.

Marcus Weathers led Duquesne with 18 points, Carry and Michael Jones had 13 points apiece.

The teams combined to made 46 of 61 free throws, 37 of 49 in the second half. UAB had 20 turnovers but shot 59% in the second half, 53% for the game while the Dukes shot 31%.

Liberty (14-0), San Diego State (12-0) and Auburn (11-0) are the last unbeaten teams in Division I.

