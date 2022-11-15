Benjamin's 18 help Mount St. Mary's take down McDaniel 60-38

Benjamin also contributed seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Mountaineers (1-2). Malik Jefferson scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Dakota Leffew recorded 10 points and was 4 of 15 shooting (2 for 10 from distance).

Jeong Hwang finished with nine points and two steals for the Green Terror (0-1). Christian Taylor added nine points and two steals for McDaniel. In addition, Charles Contee finished with five points and seven rebounds.