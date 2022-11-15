Benjamin's 18 help Mount St. Mary's take down McDaniel 60-38

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Jalen Benjamin’s 18 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat McDaniel 60-38 on Tuesday night.
Jeong Hwang finished with nine points and two steals for the Green Terror (0-1). Christian Taylor added nine points and two steals for McDaniel. In addition, Charles Contee finished with five points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Mount St. Mary’s visits USC in its next matchup on Friday.
