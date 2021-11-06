The Catamounts held Furman scoreless in the fourth quarter, including the Paladins missing a 62-yard field goal as time expired.
Rogan Wells was 22-of-33 passing for 386 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Western Carolina (3-6, 3-3 Southern). Wells also carried it 13 times for 91 yards and a score. TJ Jones added two rushing touchdowns, carrying it 13 times for 14 yards.
Dominic Roberto scored four touchdowns on the ground, while rushing for 196 yards for Furman (4-5, 2-4).
