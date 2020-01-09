C.J. Jones had 21 points for the Blue Raiders (4-12, 0-3), who have now lost seven games in a row. Donovan Sims added 15 points. Reggie Scurry had 13 rebounds.
Marshall matches up against UAB on the road on Saturday. Middle Tennessee matches up against W. Kentucky at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.