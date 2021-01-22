North Texas coach Seth Littrell described Bennett as a mentor to him whose “wealth of knowledge and experience will benefit our entire program.” Bennett was a defensive assistant at Oklahoma in 1998, during Littrell’s time as a running back for the Sooners.
Bennett replaces Clint Bowen, whose departure after one season was described as a mutual decision between he and Littrell.
The Mean Green were 4-6, finishing last in Conference USA allowing 522 total yards and nearly 43 points per game. They lost 56-28 to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Bennett previously had DC stints at Iowa State, Purdue, LSU, Texas A&M, TCU, Kansas State and Pittsburgh.
