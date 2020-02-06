HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Iran Bennett tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds and Marshall did not allow a point over the final six minutes as the Thundering Herd defeated Southern Mississippi 72-58 on Thursday night.

Southern Miss led by as many as seven points in the second half and trailed 61-58 after Leonard Harper-Baker made a layup with 6 minutes, 13 seconds remaining. It would be the last bucket for the Golden Eagles and Marshall’s last field goal came at 4:04 when Andrew Taylor hit a jumper for a 71-58 lead. Marshall’s Iran Bennett made the second of two free throws with 17 seconds left for the game’s final point.