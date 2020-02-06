Taevion Kinsey had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Marshall (11-13, 5-6 Conference USA). Jarrod West added 14 points and five steals. Marko Sarenac had 12 points.
Leonard Harper-Baker had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Eagles (7-17, 3-8). Gabe Watson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.
Marshall plays Louisiana Tech at home on Saturday. Southern Miss plays at Western Kentucky on Saturday.
___
___
