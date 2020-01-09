It came less than a year after the Tar Heels won in Raleigh against a Wolfpack team ranked No. 7 and standing as the nation’s last unbeaten Division I team on the men’s or women’s side at 21-0. This time, it gave first-year coach Courtney Banghart her first win in the longtime series between nearby rivals.

Aislinn Konig scored 24 points for the Wolfpack (14-1, 3-1), who went more than 10 minutes without a basket after taking a 46-34 lead with 5:10 left in the third quarter. N.C. State shot just 7 of 30 (19%) after halftime, while sophomore center Elissa Cunane – the reigning ACC player of the week – never got going against Janelle Bailey inside and finished with a season-low eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack arrived alongside No. 1 Connecticut, No. 3 Oregon State and No. 8 UCLA as the nation’s remaining unbeaten teams. But after a hot start, N.C. State went completely cold and missed 12 straight shots as UNC climbed back in it. Cunane, who had 13 rebounds, came in averaging 17.5 points and 10.4 rebounds with 54 points combined in the past two games but never was much of a factor with the Wolfpack relying on the outside shot (12 of 29 from 3).

UNC: The Tar Heels had won their first two league games under Banghart before losing last weekend at Virginia Tech. This one was huge, with the Tar Heels shooting 45% after halftime and hanging in when the Wolfpack pushed ahead by double figures.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Notre Dame hosts the Wolfpack on Sunday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit No. 11 Florida State on Sunday.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

