Bennett's 3 gives Merrimack win over Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Devon Savage scored 17 points to lead Merrimack and Javon Bennett knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining as the Warriors took down Cent. Conn. St. 64-61 on Thursday night.

Savage added eight rebounds for the Warriors (7-15, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Jordan Derkack scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Bennett recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.