Tre King had 15 points for the Colonels (3-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Jomaru Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Lachlan Anderson scored 13 points.
Eastern Kentucky has a home game against Charleston Southern on Saturday. Marshall plays at Northern Iowa on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.