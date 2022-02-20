The Stags are 6-10 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won 80-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Joseph led the Gaels with 20 points, and Jake Wojcik led the Stags with 24 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jolly is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Gaels. Ryan Myers is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.
Benning is averaging 11.2 points for the Stags. Wojcik is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.
Stags: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.