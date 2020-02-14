POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Taj Benning and Vincent Eze combined to score all 12 of Fairfield’s overtime points to lead the Stags over Marist 57-53 on Friday night.

Benning hit 3-pointer for Fairfield’s first points in overtime and made two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a 56-53 lead. After Tyler Sagl missed a two-point jumper for Marist (6-16, 5-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) in the final seconds, Eze added a final free throw. Eze made consecutive baskets to give the Stags (10-14, 6-7) the lead for good with just under two minutes left.