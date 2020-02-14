Jesus Cruz scored in the paint with four seconds remaining in regulation to tie at 45-all. He finished with 12 points. Benning scored 15 points with eight rebounds and Eze had nine points and nine rebounds.
Sagl and Michael Cubbage scored 11 points each for the Red Foxes with Cubbage grabbing nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.