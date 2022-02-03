The Stags are 4-5 in MAAC play. Fairfield has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won 61-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. George Papas led the Hawks with 16 points, and Jake Wojcik led the Stags with 15 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Papas is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Walker Miller is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Monmouth.
Supreme Cook is averaging 10.2 points and eight rebounds for the Stags. Wojcik is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.
Stags: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
