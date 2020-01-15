Matthew Lee had 10 points and five steals for the Peacocks (5-9, 2-3). Doug Edert added 10 points.
Fairfield faces Iona on the road on Friday. St. Peter’s takes on Quinnipiac on the road on Saturday.
