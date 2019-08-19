FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2011 file photo Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati. Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was 36. (David Kohl, file/Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas — Police said Monday they are still investigating the weekend motorcycle crash that killed former Texas Longhorns running back and NFL player Cedric Benson and a woman passenger.

According to police, witnesses said Benson was driving his BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed through a curving, hilly section of the city Saturday night when he collided with a van that was attempting a left turn.

Police said a passenger in the van and a bystander attempted to help Benson, 36, and his passenger, 27-year-old Aamna Najam. Both died at the scene.

Police said the van driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Benson is the second-leading rusher in Texas history with 5,540 yards. He was drafted No. 4 overall by Chicago in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.



This story has been updated to correct Najam’s age to 27

