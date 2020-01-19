Sophomore Liam Robbins paced the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3) with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Anthony Murphy scored 10.
Southern Illinois shot just 41% from the floor and 33% from 3-point range (8 of 24). The Salukis made 16 of 22 free throws (73%). Drake made just 35% overall, 16% from distance (4 of 25) and 64% at the foul line (9 of 14).
