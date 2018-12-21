CHENEY, Wash. — Cody Benzel scored 23 points, including a career-high tying seven 3-pointers, to lead five Eastern Washington players in double figures and the Eagles beat NAIA Corban 92-73 on Friday.

Tyler Kidd and Jess Hunt had 14 points apiece, Austin Fadal scored 13 and Jacob Davison added 11 for Eastern Washington. The Eagles (2-9) snapped a six-game skid.

EWU used a 21-2 run to take a 28-13 lead with seven minutes left in the first half and led by double figures the rest of the way. The Warriors went scoreless for six-plus minutes before a jumper by Beau Tilleman with 10:23 before the break and then didn’t score again until Dalton Patchen made two free throws with 6:34 left in the half.

Patchen and Jaxon Hughes hit back-to-back 3s to cap a 12-2 run and trim Corban’s deficit to 10 with 13 minutes to go but EWU scored eight points in an 80-second span to make it 68-50 and the Warriors got no closer.

Hughes and Patchen led Corban with 20 points apiece.

