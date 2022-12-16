Beran leads Northwestern against DePaul after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (6-5, 0-1 Big East) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Robbie Beran scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 61-51 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Wildcats are 4-1 on their home court. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Beran averaging 2.0.

The Blue Demons are 2-2 in road games. DePaul averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 12.6 points for Northwestern.

Javan Johnson is averaging 18.2 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article