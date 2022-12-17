Beran leads Northwestern against DePaul after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (6-5, 0-1 Big East) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -8.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the DePaul Blue Demons after Robbie Beran scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 61-51 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 at home. Northwestern is second in the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Beran averaging 5.2.

The Blue Demons are 2-2 on the road. DePaul has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals. Boo Buie is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.6 points for Northwestern.

Javan Johnson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.2 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

