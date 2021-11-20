Mackenzie DeWees scored 15 points and Mikala Morris added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Quinnipiac (2-2).
Down 33-27 at the half, the Hoosiers swung momentum by getting Holmes on track. She came in averaging a team-high 20.7 points per game but got into early foul trouble and scored only two points in the opening half.
Holmes scored three straight baskets on an 8-0 run in the third quarter that cut the Quinnipiac lead to 41-38. Berger tied it at 43 with a three-point play with 1:05 left, and Cardano-Hillary’s foul shot gave Indiana its first lead, 44-43, with 50 seconds left.
Indiana outscored the Bobcats 20-10 in the quarter and shot 53.8% from the field (7 for 13).
The Hoosiers ran into trouble early, falling behind 12-2 at the start and lost Holmes to her second foul with 6:13 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcats were 5 of 12 on 3-pointers and never trailed in the opening half. DeWees led the way with eight points. Berger’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the half helped Indiana cut the deficit to six.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: The Hoosiers carry their unbeaten record into the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic, where they will have a top-10 showdown with No. 7 Stanford on Thursday and then Miami on Friday in Nassau, The Bahamas.
Quinnipiac: The Bobcats, who were picked to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, gave one of the top teams in the country a fight and should be able to build off the effort.
UP NEXT
Indiana: vs. No. 7 Stanford on Thursday in Nassau, The Bahamas.
Quinnipiac: At George Washington on Monday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25