Indiana, which missed its last four shots of the third quarter, missed its first 15 of the fourth quarter but regained the lead on a pair of Berger free throws with 2:50 to play.
Nicea Eliely tied the game at 53 with 1:45 remaining and the Hoosiers missed twice before Berger cashed in on the turnover. An offensive foul on Eliely allowed Penn to clinch the game.
Penn led the Hoosiers (19-6, 9-4 Big Ten Conference) with 14 points, Ali Patberg and Breena Wise added 10 apiece and Berger had nine points and 15 rebounds. Indiana shot 6% (1 of 16) in the fourth quarter, 17% (5 of 30) in the second half.
Kate Cain scored 12 points and blocked five shots for Nebraska (15-9, 5-8), which lost its fourth straight. The Cornhuskers shot 48% in the second half after shooting 25% in the first half to fall behind 41-23.
