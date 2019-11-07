Berger scored 18 points and Holmes 11 in the first half when Indiana went out in front 50-26. The Hoosiers took control by outscoring the Mountaineers 25-8 in the second quarter.
Aryna Taylor scored 15 points with eight rebounds for the Mountaineers.
Indiana outrebounded the Mountaineers (0-2) 42-25. There were 39 turnovers, 21 by Mount St. Mary’s, which was just 3 of 19 from the arc.
