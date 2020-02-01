Trenton Massner had 19 points and six rebounds for the Demons (8-12, 5-6). Chudier Bile added 19 points. Nikos Chougkaz had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Central Arkansas matches up against Lamar on the road on Wednesday. Northwestern State plays Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday.
