Green and Austin Phyfe topped Northern Iowa with 14 points apiece. Phyfe added nine rebounds. Freshman Antwan Kimmons scored 13 off the bench. Berhow’s double-double was his second of the season.
Cameron Krutwig topped the Ramblers (14-7, 6-2) with 19 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Lucas Williamson added 18 points, while Hall scored 10.
___
