ST. LOUIS — Javon Bess scored 20 points, Hasahn French had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Saint Louis dominated the second half to defeat Appalachian State 83-55 on Sunday.

Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 13 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Billikens (8-5). Bess was 8 of 13 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds.

Isaac Johnson had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-8) and Ronshad Shabazz scored 13.

A 3-pointer by Isabelle gave Saint Louis a 20-point lead, 65-45, with 7:04 left in the game. The Mountaineers closed to within 65-51 with 5:31 left but the Billikens scored the next 11 points to leave no doubt. Saint Louis outscored the Mountaineers 49-27 in the second half.

Saint Louis shot 47 percent overall compared to 32 percent for Appalachian State. Neither team shot well from distance, Saint Louis making just 6 of 22 3-pointers and Appalachian State 4 for 22.

