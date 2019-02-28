George Mason (16-12, 10-5) vs. Saint Louis (17-11, 8-7)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Justin Kier and George Mason will go up against Javon Bess and Saint Louis. The junior Kier is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Bess, a senior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Louis’ Bess, Tramaine Isabell and D.J. Foreman have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 59 percent of all Billikens scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isabell has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Patriots are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 16-7 when they exceed 61 points. The Billikens are 0-8 when allowing 68 or more points and 17-3 when holding opponents below 68.

STREAK STATS: George Mason has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis gets to the line more often than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.5 foul shots per game this season.

