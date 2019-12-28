Conference USA is 8-3 in bowl games against MAC teams since 2012. In the only other such matchup this postseason, MAC team Buffalo beat C-USA’s Charlotte 31-9 in the Bahamas Bowl. ... Western Michigan also played a bowl in the Dallas area three seasons ago, when the Broncos were the Group of Five representative in the New Year’s Six, and lost to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. ... The First Responder Bowl last year was canceled after being stopped in the first quarter because of thunderstorms and lingering bad weather. Boston College led Boise State 7-0 when the game was stopped. ... The game is being played on SMU’s campus instead of Cotton Bowl Stadium, where the NHL will host an outdoor Wednesday matching the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators.