Bethune-Cookman faces Florida A&M on 5-game slide

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-9) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman comes into the matchup with Florida A&M after losing five straight games. The Rattlers are 2-0 in home games. Florida A&M has a 1-8 record against teams over .500. The Wildcats are 0-7 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is averaging 9.8 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Zion Harmon is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

