Norfolk State (2-6, 1-3) pulled to 25-22 on Kevin Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter. Xavier McDonald’s 23-yard field goal made it 28-22 with 10:35 to play, and then the Spartans turned the ball over with a fumble on their next series.

Norfolk State moved into Wildcats territory, but its drive stalled on a penalty and a pair of sacks — the last sack from Marques Ford on a fourth-and-35. Washington scored on a 6-yard run on the next play.

Juwan Carter was 17-of-27 passing for 221 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Spartans. Rayquan Smith ran for 103 yards and a touchdown. Johnson finished with 97 yards rushing.

