Bethune-Cookman plays Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (1-4) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-3)
The Bengals have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Idaho State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Wildcats. Kevin Davis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Bethune-Cookman.
Brock Mackenzie is averaging 12 points for the Bengals. Jared Rodriguez is averaging 11.8 points for Idaho State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.