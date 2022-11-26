Bethune-Cookman plays Idaho State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (1-4) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-3) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -3.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats meet at Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas. The Wildcats are 2-3 in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 35.7% from downtown, led by Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bengals have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Idaho State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Wildcats. Kevin Davis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Bethune-Cookman.

Brock Mackenzie is averaging 12 points for the Bengals. Jared Rodriguez is averaging 11.8 points for Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article