Bethune-Cookman slips past Prairie View A&M 60-58

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Zion Harmon had 14 points, Marcus Garrett added a double-double and Bethune-Cookman held off Prairie View A&M 60-58 on Saturday.

Harmon added five rebounds for the Wildcats (9-14, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Joe French missed all five of his two-point shots but sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 12.