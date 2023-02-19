Bethune-Cookman takes on Alabama State on 4-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-18, 5-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-19, 6-8 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman heads into the matchup against Alabama State after losing four in a row. The Hornets have gone 5-3 at home. Alabama State is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 5-9 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 29.4 rebounds per game led by Kevin Davis averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Joe French averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Marcus Garrett is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

