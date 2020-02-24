Jermaine Bishop scored 18 points and Devante Carter had 17 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (13-15, 9-4). The Spartans sit a game behind second-place North Carolina Central.
Norfolk State won the first matchup of the season 85-72 in a conference opener for both teams. Bethune-Cookman plays at NCCU on March 2.. The Spartans hosts Howard on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.