Bethune-Cookman visits North Florida following Davis' 21-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at North Florida Ospreys (2-6) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the North Florida Ospreys after Kevin Davis scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 86-73 win over the Chicago State Cougars. The Ospreys have gone 2-0 in home games. North Florida is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 0-3 in road games. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC shooting 38.5% from downtown. Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. leads the Wildcats shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarius Hicklen is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 36.8% for North Florida.

Zion Harmon is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Bethune-Cookman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

