The game served as an exhibition for NAIA-member Northwest.
Cesar Sandoval hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead but Foreman answered with a 3 just 15 seconds later to spark 27-4 run and Cal led the rest of the way. Kelly scored seven points and Betley hit two 3s during the stretch.
Dejwan Walker scored 12 points to lead Northwest. Cacao Chatman and Pa’Treon Lee each added 10 points.
Cal shot 51% from the field but made just 6 of 20 from behind the arc and 18 of 31 from the free-throw line. The Eagles made 25 of 66 (38%) from the field and shot 29% (4 of 14) from the foul line.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.