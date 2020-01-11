Towson (9-9, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) dominated the first half and led 44-22 at the break. The Blue Hens’ 46 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Nate Darling had 16 points for the Blue Hens (12-6, 2-3). Ryan Allen added 15 points. Dylan Painter had 11 points.
Towson plays James Madison at home next Saturday. Delaware plays William & Mary at home on Thursday.
