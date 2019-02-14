BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 24 points with six rebounds and eight assists, Tyler Bey had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Colorado got past Arizona State 77-73 on Wednesday night.

The duo dominated inside as Colorado (15-9, 6-6 in Pac-12) scored 38 points in the paint.

The Sun Devils (16-8, 7-5) were led by Luguentz Dort’s 21 points on 13 shots. Taeshon Cherry, who returned from a concussion, was limited to eight points due to foul trouble.

The game featured nine ties and seven lead changes. An extended Colorado run of 29-16 in the second half finally created separation. The run was capped by a 3-pointer by Wright with a little less than three minutes left.

Wright also had eight assists while shooting effectively from the field at 9 of 13. Bey set his career high in rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

The Buffaloes have won four straight in conference play for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Last weekend Colorado earned just its second road sweep since joining the Pac-12. They are looking to work their way up from the bottom of the conference with a home-heavy slate ahead.

Arizona State continues to struggle at Colorado. The Buffaloes have won five straight against the Sun Devils and eight of nine all-time. Arizona State’s one win came in overtime six years ago.

UP NEXT

Colorado and Arizona came into Wednesday in a four-way tie for seventh place in the Pac-12. The two will play in Boulder on Sunday evening.

Arizona State and Utah entered in a three-way tie for second place in the conference. They will play one another on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

