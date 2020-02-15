Marshall finished with 12 3-pointers including four from Williams.
UTEP built a quick 11-3 lead before Marshall put together a 13-2 run and led by three. Bryson Williams tied it with a 3, Jannson Williams countered with one from beyond the arc the Thundering Herd led the rest of the way. Marshall went to intermission with a 36-26 lead as Beyers made a pair of 3s, and Andrew Taylor and West each added a 3 from beyond the arc.
Bryson Williams led UTEP with 23 points, Daryl Edwards scored 14 and Souley Boum 12 with 10 rebounds.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.