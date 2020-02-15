UTEP built a quick 11-3 lead before Marshall put together a 13-2 run and led by three. Bryson Williams tied it with a 3, Jannson Williams countered with one from beyond the arc the Thundering Herd led the rest of the way. Marshall went to intermission with a 36-26 lead as Beyers made a pair of 3s, and Andrew Taylor and West each added a 3 from beyond the arc.