WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-5 when they score 67 points or fewer and 12-4 when they exceed 67 points. The Eagles are 0-8 when allowing 75 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 75.
WINNING WHEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Falcons are 7-9 when opponents score more than 67.
DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has committed a turnover on just 14.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.
