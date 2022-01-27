Bibby scored in double figures for the 13th time this season and 64th time in her career. She has scored 20 or more points in a game seven times at Maryland (14-6, 6-3).
Angel Reese was dominant for the Terrapins, scoring 14 points and snaring 12 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season. Ashley Owusu had 17 points and Katie Benzan added 10 points. The Terps shot 27 of 62 from the field (43.5%) and hit 8 of 22 attempts from beyond the arc.
After falling behind 19-9 after one quarter, Rutgers rallied to cut its deficit to 30-26 at intermission, but Maryland began to push the tempo in the third quarter, going on a 14-2 run to build a 55-42 lead heading into the fourth.
The Maryland defense held Rutgers to just 39% shooting (25 of 64) from the field and forced 26 turnovers.
Osh Brown and Destiny Marshall each scored 10 points to lead Rutgers (7-14, 0-9). Brown also grabbed 10 rebounds.
