The Miners are 1-3 against C-USA opponents. UTEP has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.
The Monarchs and Miners match up Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Monarchs. C.J. Keyser is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.
Bieniemy is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Miners. Souley Boum is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.
LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.
Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.