Isaih Moore tied a season high with 25 points plus 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (6-20, 1-12), who have now lost nine straight. Mo Arnold added 14 points. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points.
The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. UTEP defeated Southern Miss 87-54 on Jan. 8.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com