Baylor’s Scott Drew was named the top coach by his Big 12 peers.
The awards were announced by the conference Sunday, the day after the end of the regular season. The league’s postseason tournament starts Wednesday in Kansas City.
The No. 4 Bears are 26-4, and spent five weeks as the No. 1 team in the AP poll earlier this season. They set a Big 12 record with a 23-game winning streak, which ended with a home loss to Kansas last month.
Big 12 coaches picked Baylor sophomore guard Davion Mitchell, a former transfer from Auburn, as the newcomer of the year. Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey was named the top freshman.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.